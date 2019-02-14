US urges its citizens to reconsider travelling to Pak due to terrorism

The US has urged its citizens to reconsider their travel to mainly due to and risks to civil aviation operating within or near the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration, in a notice issued on Wednesday, said that terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in

"Reconsider travel to due to terrorism," the State Department said in a latest

It asked Americans not to travel to province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism, and Pakistan-occupied area due to and the potential for armed conflict.

Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Pakistan, it said, adding that terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship and government facilities.

Noting that terrorist attacks continue to happen across Pakistan, with most occurring in and KPK, including the former FATA, the State Department said large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in hundreds of casualties over the last several years.

and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on both sides of the border. The only Pakistan- border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of or Pakistan is in the province of between Wagah, Pakistan, and Attari, India, the advisory said.

Urging its citizens not to travel to PoK, the State Department said militant groups are known to operate in the area.

"The threat of armed conflict between India and Pakistan remains. Indian and Pakistani military forces periodically exchange fire across the Line of Control," it added.

