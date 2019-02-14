VAR denies Ajax goal in Real Madrid Champions League clash

The referee (VAR) system was used to rule out a goal in the for the first time in last 16 game between and Real Madrid.

defender appeared to have headed the Dutch side ahead on 38 minutes, but referee disallowed the goal after was shown to be offside on replays.

Tadic was deemed to be interfering with Real after the Belgian spilled a header at a corner and Tagliafico nodded in the rebound.

later confirmed why the decision was taken.

"The referee identified that Tagliafico's team-mate was in an offside position and interfering with the -- preventing him from playing or being able to play the ball -- as the header was being made," said on

"This was in line with and the goal was correctly overturned and a free-kick given for offside."



The VAR system, widely used during last year's World Cup, and now called upon in most of Europe's leading leagues, is making its debut after it was introduced for this season's knockout stages.

VAR was initially set to be rolled out in the from the start of next season, but the decision to bring forward its use follows lobbying from top European clubs.

