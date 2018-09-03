2 bodies found on railway tracks in UP's Hardoi

The bodies of two men were found on railway tracks on the Lucknow- section near a village here, police said Monday.

The two have been identified as Saleem (40) and Mushtaq (30). The bodies were found on the tracks near Kaudha village Sunday, they said.

The duo were going from Hardoi to Shahjahanpur. It seems they fell from a moving train. A probe is on in the matter, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)