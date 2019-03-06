JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Zinier raises $22 mn from Accel, Founders Fund and others

UN rights chief renews call for access to China's Xinjiang
Business Standard

2 burnt alive, 8 houses gutted in HP fire incidents

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Two persons were burnt alive and eight houses gutted in two fire incidents in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

In Solan district, two persons were burnt alive as an oil tanker caught fire after falling into a deep gorge near a bridge in Nalagarh area after midnight, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Malpani said.

The tanker fell into the gorge after it hit and broke through the railing. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the SP added.

In Shimla district, eight houses and a community centre were gutted at Koti village in Kotkhai area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Shukla said.

The cause of fire broke that out at around 2.30 am is being ascertained. Property worth Rs 2 crore was gutted and a cow was also burnt alive, the DSP said.

The affected families have been provided financial help and other essential commodities as per norms by the district administration.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements