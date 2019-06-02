JUST IN
2 drown in Cauvery in Erode district

Press Trust of India  |  Erode (TN) 

A teenaged girl and a woman drowned in Cauvery river at Pasur village in the district Sunday, police said.

The two along with four others, who had come to the village for attending a function, entered the river for taking bath when four of them were caught in current.

On hearing their alarm, some workers engaged in repair work in the Pasur Hydro electricity project jumped into the river and managed to rescue two of the women.

However, the girl, aged 12, and 22-year old woman drowned and their bodies were recovered about two hours later, police added.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 20:25 IST

