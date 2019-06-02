HP gets respite from heat wave after light showers; more rains likely

got some respite from the Sunday with light showers in some parts bringing down the maximum temperatures by two to three notches, the (MeT) said.

The weatherman also predicted more rain in the coming week.

Light rains were witnessed in some parts of the state from Saturday evening, including Dharamshala (15 mm), capital Shimla (5 mm), (0.4 mm) and Sundernagar (0.1 mm), the Met said.

Una recorded the highest temperature at 42.6 degrees Celsius, said.

Among other places in the state, the maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Mandi at 39.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Hamirpur recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, while Sundernagar and Kangra saw the mercury rise to 38.2 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius respectively.

Both Nahan and recorded a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Chamba recorded a maximum temperature at 35 degrees Celsius, Solan at 34.5 degrees Celsius and Dharamshala at 30.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in capital Shimla was 27.7 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

He said Manali recorded a high of 28 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 23 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius and Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded a high of 22.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

In Kufri, the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

The state may get further relief from the scorching heat as the Met has predicted rains in the coming week.

The meteorological centre has forecast rain in the state from June 3 to June 8 and had issued a yellow warning of thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds between June 4 and June 6 in the plains, low hills and middle hills of the state.

