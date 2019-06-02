Pejawar Mutt seer seeks strong law for cow protection

The Sunday urged to promulgate a strong law for cow protection that can be implemented across within a year.

Swami Vishwesha Teertha, one of prominent religious seers of South India,, who shares a good rapport with and was among the special invitees during his swearing in ceremony in on May 30, emphasised that the government with full majority must pay special attention towards the protection of cows.

"Government has to pay special attention towards protecting the cows.. He has full majority.. He should make up his mind within a year to promulgate a strong law for cow protection that can be implemented across India," said Pejawar seer at a public event in the temple town of

The 89-year-old seer with a huge following rued that the government took measures to protect lion and tiger and not the cows.

He sought to know whether cows were inferior to lions and tigers.

Condemning those who send cows to slaughterhouses and eat beef, Vishwesha Teertha Swami likened them to demons.

"Those who kill cows aren't human beings. They should be placed in the category of demon. Killing and eating cow is the most disgusting thing," the seer said.

He said cow protection should not be seen just from economic or religious point of view but also from the human point of view.

Two days ago, the seer had raised the issue of Ram Temple, saying the government should ensure that it was built in Ayodhya.

