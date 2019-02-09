2 held for killing e-rickshaw driver

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 16-year-old driver, police said Saturday.

The accused were identified as Aftab (19) and Prakash (18), they added.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were alerted about a body found at Uttam Nagar area. There were serious injury marks on the of the deceased and blood stained stones near the body, police said. The deceased was identified as, Chand Mohammad (16).

of Alphonse said. "Around 50 rag pickers, scrap dealers and vagabonds were interrogated and CCTV footage was collected, wherein the accused were seen boarding Mohammad's e-rickshaw," police said.

During investigation, Aftab and Prakash were apprehended and they confessed to the crime.

"The accused were addicted to drugs but did not have money. They planned to rob Mohammad. They asked him to come with them under a bridge to take fare," Alphonse said.

The accused person tried to rob Mohammad, however he raised an alarm, following which he was bludgeoned to death, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)