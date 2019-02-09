Kalpana returns after 3 years in in India's ODI squad against England

Wicketkeeper R Kalpana made a comeback to the Indian women's team following a long hiatus after she was included in the 15-member squad, led by Mithali Raj, for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England starting on February 22 in

Kalpana, who last played for three years ago in a home ODI against Sri Lanka, replaced batting all-rounder D Hemalatha in the squad that had won the ODI series 2-1 in

Kalpana, who made her ODI debut at home against in 2015, will be the second wicketkeeper in the squad apart from

"The All- Women's Selection Committee has picked the Indian Women's team for the three-match Paytm ODI series against England Women," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The three ODIs are a part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship and will be played at the in "



The Indian board also announced the President's XI squad that will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on February 18.

"The selectors have also picked the Board President's XI squad that will play a one-day warm-up game prior to the ODI series in on 18th February," the BCCI said.

Women's squad for ODI series: (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut.

Board President's XI: (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar.

