Telangana govt suspends Vikarabad Dist Collector

The government Saturday suspended district as per the directives of the for allegedly unauthorisedly opening a strong room where EVMs used in the recent assembly polls in a particular constituency, were kept.

"The has recommended to suspend hi...for unauthorisedly opening the strong room (where EVMs were kept) which he was not supposed to do, a senior state government told

An election petition (vis-a-vis December 7 Assembly elections) was pending in courts involving the EVMs.

The Collectors explanation was that he was not aware about the election petition filed with regard to the particular assembly segment, the said.

The Commission, however, did not agree with the explanation, he said.

The Commission asked the to issue orders for his suspension before 5 PM on Saturday and the government complied with it, the said.

The had on February 2 demanded the suspension of the after officials allegedly removed seals of the EVMs used in the polls to the constituency, the result of which has been challenged in court.

Legislature Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had demanded that the order an inquiry against the officials concerned.

nominee G had moved the High Court, challenging the win of his TRS rival, alleging large-scale irregularities in the polls.

In a petition to the EC, he alleged that the officials' actions were in gross violation and in defiance of the instructions of the "with malafide intentions with an ulterior motive to defeat the due legal process to deny me justice."



He requested the to immediately place the officers under suspension and order an enquiry.

