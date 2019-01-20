Hard terrain slows rescue of Spanish boy trapped in borehole

Rescuers in said Sunday that the frantic effort to reach a two-year-old boy who fell into a narrow, deep seven days ago has again been slowed by difficult terrain.

Provincial authorities said that a drill used to create a vertical shaft parallel to the waterhole has hit a rocky patch.

There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 110-meter deep shaft a week ago during a family meal in the countryside northeast of

At just 25 centimeters wide, the is too narrow for adults to enter. The only sign of the have found so far is hair that matched his DNA inside the hole. Rescuers hope to find him at a depth of 72 meters where a soil blockage has hampered efforts to go deeper.

A specially-made cage has arrived at the site, ready to down the shaft. The experts then hope to dig a horizontal tunnel to the spot where they believe the boy is trapped in the

Angel Garcia, the coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, said on Saturday that the horizontal tunnel would take at least another 20 hours to excavate.

People across have been gripped by the plight of the boy and his family, as the rescue attempt has suffered agonizing delays due to the rocky terrain.

