2 killed, 57 injured in warehouse blast in China

Two people were killed and 57 injured in a warehouse explosion in northeast China's Province, reported on Saturday.

The explosion on Friday night also caused a fire which was put out on Saturday morning. Dense smoke can still be seen at the site. A total of 370 houses have been damaged, with 15 having collapsed.

The accident occurred at around 11:40 pm on Friday in a warehouse of in Sanhe Township, Dongfeng County, leaving two people dead, state-run agency reported.

The injured are receiving treatment and the condition of one of the injured was stated to be serious.

Li Tao, a local resident, said he was sent to hospital in at around 1:00 am. The explosion shattered the tiles and glass of his house. He later noticed scratches on his forehead and arms. His wife has been hospitalised in the same hospital due to heart problems caused by the explosion.

Investigation into the blast is underway and rescue efforts are continuing, reports said.

