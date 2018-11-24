Panchayat polls: Kashmir region records 34%, Jammu 59% till noon

region recorded 34 per cent polling while registered 59 per cent till noon in the third phase of the and panchayat elections, said.

The polling began at 8 am and ended at 2 pm in 2,773 polling stations, including 918 in division and 1,855 in division, officials said.

district in Jammu region recorded the highest polling of 67 per cent, while district in central Kashmir recorded the lowest at 9.2 per cent, they said.

Among other districts of Jammu division, they said Kathua, Ramban and Rajouri witnessed 62.5, 62.2 and 61 per cent polling, respectively. It was followed by Doda (52.3) and Kishtwar (51.1).

In Kashmir division, district topped the turnout chart with 40.3 per cent, followed by Kupaware with 39.3 per cent, Badgam 33.1 per cent, Baramulla 20.1 per cent, Kargil 52.5 per cent and Leh 40.1 per cent, they said.

The officials said 727 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive, including 493 in Kashmirdivision and 234 in Jammu division, for the third phase.

They said 5,239 candidates are in the fray for 358sarpanch and 1,652 panch seats. Ninety six sarpanchs and 1,437 panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase, they added.

The officials said an electorate of 4,23,592 are eligible for voting for sarpanch constituencies while 2,70,668 forpanch constituencies.

They said all arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the polls.

The nine-phased elections, being conducted on thenon-party basis, began on November 17.

In the first phase of the polls, 74.1 per cent polling wasrecorded across the state, including 64.5 per cent in Kashmirdivision and 79.4 per cent in Jammu division.

In the second phase held on November 20, overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the state with 80.4 per centin Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division.

