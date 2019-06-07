2 killed, 99 injured in Nepal storm

Two persons were killed and at least 99 others injured after a strong wind storm hit several places in Nepal's far-western province, according to a media report.

The storm hit areas in the two adjoining districts of and



Kanchanpur districts on Thursday, damaging hundreds of houses. Roads were blocked as trees and utility poles were uprooted. Power too was disrupted following the strong winds.

reported that two of the injured have been referred to for further treatment. Eighteen people are undergoing treatment at various health facilities in Dhangadhi in district, while others have been discharged after treatment.

According to of Police Sudip Giri, the storm lasted for nearly 40 minutes.

Most of the houses with zinc sheet roofs have been destroyed, he said.

Security personnel from Police, Army and have been mobilised for rescue and relief operations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)