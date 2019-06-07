JUST IN
Kremlin says 'won't change' behaviour to improve ties with Britain

AFP  |  Moscow 

The Kremlin said Friday Russia will not change its behaviour to improve ties with London after a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May urged Russia to do so.

"No, we won't change (behaviour) because the only thing Russia wants is beneficial relations that are based on each others' interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Interfax news agency reported.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 13:40 IST

