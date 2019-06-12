2 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch

Two persons were killed when the pick-up van they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in and Kashmir's district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Ratta Chamb on the Mughal Road, they said.

The vehicle was going from Shopian in South to in region, the officials said.

Both the bodies have been recovered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)