GFI announces Indian team for Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championship

The Federation of (GFI) Wednesday announced the Indian team for the Senior Asian Artistic Championships to be held in Ulaanbaatar, from June 19 to 22.

Four men and four women senior gymnasts were selected for the prestigious tournament after Authority of (SAI) agreed to GFI's proposal of holding open trials at here on June 7.

The four men's team comprises (rings and parallel bars), Yogeshwar Singh (floor and vault), Debang Dey (pommel horse) and Arik Dey (horizontal bar).

Pranati Nayak (vault and beam), Shraddha Talekar (uneven bars), Pranati Das (beam) and Papiya Das (floor) are in the women's team.

This Championships will be International debut for Debang Dey in men's and Papiya Das in women's section.

"The competition focus would be to qualify for Apparatus Finals and achieve the best possible team ranking for at Asian Level," said

"This competition will also be extremely important exposure to the Gymnasts prior to the 2019 World Championships which will be the qualifying for "



The team is part of the ongoing and will depart for on June 17th.

