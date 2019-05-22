2 mill workers die after inhaling toxic gas

Two workers died after apparently inhaling when they entered a tank of a mill in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The fire department was alerted about a in Keshav Puram area around 9.20 pm on Tuesday and six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Two persons were found unconscious and the rescue operation lasted for almost five hours, officials said.

The duo were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Bebal Khan, 35, and Mobin Khan, 30, residents of Jaipur, the police said.

The two workers had entered a tank used in the mill to clean it. Doctors attributed the cause of death is asphyxiation, a senior police said.

The owner of the mill, Paras, and have been arrested. A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered, said of Arya.

The post-mortem of the bodies have been conducted and the police are trying to ascertain the nature of the gas, the added.

Earlier this month, two contractual workers died and three others were hospitalised after apparently inhaling when they entered a septic tank at a house in Rohini's Bhagya Vihar area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)