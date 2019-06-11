2 officers removed from service on corruption charges

Two special police officers (SPOs) have been removed from service on Monday for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices in and Kashmir's district, officials said



An inquiry was ordered against and for allegedly facilitating the movement of bovine smugglers. The inquiry revealed a nexus between the officers and the bovine smugglers in Bhaderwah area, the police said.

The officers were allegedly taking a hefty amount of money to facilitate the safe passage of these bovine smugglers in the area.

The two have been disengaged from the rolls of the SPOs with immediate effect and they will deposit all government articles at district police lines in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)