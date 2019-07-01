2 people arrested on charges of cow slaughter

-
-
Two people were arrested on charges of cow slaughter here and one quintal of meat was seized from them, police said Monday.
They were nabbed from a jungle in Nirdhana village on Sunday after an encounter, they said.
Circle Officer Dhananjay Singh told reporters that two pistols and cartridges were also seized from them.
