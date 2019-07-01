JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Boat gets stuck in creek mud, rescue ops on

Messi, Aguero will have to sweat against Brazil, says Jesus
Business Standard

2 people arrested on charges of cow slaughter

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Two people were arrested on charges of cow slaughter here and one quintal of meat was seized from them, police said Monday.

They were nabbed from a jungle in Nirdhana village on Sunday after an encounter, they said.

Circle Officer Dhananjay Singh told reporters that two pistols and cartridges were also seized from them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU