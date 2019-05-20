2 R'than officials held for taking bribe

Two government officials were arrested on Monday in two separate cases in Rajasthan, officials of the Anti Bureau said.

Mithilesh Jain, deputy director in the women and child development department in district, was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 12,000 from anganwadi centre workers, of Police Tarunkant Somani said.

The was arrested while taking Rs 10,000, Somani said.

In Sawai Madhopur, Himmat Singh, a at the district and sessions court, was held for allegedly taking Rs 10,000 from the complainant to secure an early bail and favour his son in a POCSO act case, Bhairu Lal said.

The money has been seized from both the accused under sections of the Prevention of Act, the officials added.

