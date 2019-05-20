Pak S&T minister 'invites' top clerics to see 'how moon cycle works'

In an unusual move, Pakistan's on Monday invited the country's two leading clerics to see how "easy" science has made it to predict the to calculate the start of the holy fasting month of Ramzan.

In a statement that could further anger the conservative clerics in the Muslim majority nation, for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry invited Mufti Muneebur Rehman and to see how the cycle works.

His invitation as the government of advocated a science-based to calculate the start of Ramzan.

"We are inviting and to come and witness how the cycle works," wrote Chaudhry on

"And see for themselves how easy science has made it to predict the There is no need for an arduous task," he said sarcastically.

Since assuming office as the minister for science and technology, Chaudhry has been pushing for using science for the and doing away with the traditional sighting method used by the

"Every year on the occasion of Ramadan, Eid and a controversy starts regarding moonsighting," Chaudhry said in a video he tweeted on May 5 in which he recalled watching the committee use telescopes to make their calculations.

Recently, Pakistan's National Assembly, the lower house, was told that Rs 3.06 million was spent on the sighting of the moon for Muharram, Ramazan, Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha in 2018.

Earlier this month, the minister formed a five-member committee comprising officials from the S&T ministry, (Suparco) and Meteorological Department to prepare a lunar calendar and publish it by the 15th of Ramzan.

Speaking at an event at Karachi University, he said the ministry was also working on a mobile phone app that will enable people to sight the moon on their devices, the Express Tribune reported Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)