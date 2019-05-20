Envoys of 3 countries present credentials to President Kovind

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Envoys of three countries, including those of Venezuela and Panama, on Monday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Venezuela Ambassador Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Panama's Muhamad Talha Hajee Hajee and High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea Paulias Korni presented their credentials to the president, a spokesperson of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 19:11 IST

