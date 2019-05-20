Envoys of 3 countries present credentials to President Kovind

Envoys of three countries, including those of Venezuela and Panama, on Monday presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Venezuela Ambassador Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Panama's Muhamad Talha Hajee Hajee and High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea Paulias Korni presented their credentials to the president, a spokesperson of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU