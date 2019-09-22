2 women, child dead after drinking water from MP hand pump

Two women and a four- year-old girl died and fifty others took ill after drinking water from a hand pump in Chanhia Kala village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Saturday evening, an official said.

Those who drank from the hand pump complained of uneasiness, vomiting and loose motions, Additional Collector Rajesh Shahi said, adding that 25 people are still admitted in hospital while the rest were discharged.

"Ramauli Usrethe (80), Meera (50) and child Rishina Evanati died after drinking water from a hand pump located in village Chanhia Kala village in Pindaraikala area on Saturday. Water may have been contaminated," he said.

"A camp was set up and villagers were provided medicines. The Public Health Engineering department has sent water samples for testing. We are awaiting reports," he said.

