Business Standard

20 acre of prime state land in J-K's Rajouri freed of encroachment

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Encroachment on 20 acre of prime state land in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have been removed, officials said Saturday.

A team of officers retrieved 20 acre of encroached state land in Siot and Berripattan tehsils during an anti-encroachment drive conducted on Friday, they said.

A team of officials comprising tehsildar of Siot Dhruv Gupta, police personnel and officers of the revenue department carried out an the drive.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 16:05 IST

