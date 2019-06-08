Nothing to do with controversy over Dhoni's gloves: Army

The Saturday distanced itself from the controversy surrounding the insignia on Indian Singh Dhoni's gloves, saying it had nothing to do with it.

Dhoni's gloves sported the Balidan badge of the parachute regiment's special force during India's opening match against in in England on May 5.

Talking to reporters after a passing-out parade at the here, GOC-in-C (South-Western Command) Lt Gen said it was Dhoni's personal decision to wear the insignia on his gloves and the had nothing to do with it.

The International Council (ICC) alone could take a decision on the issue, he said.

Being an of the regiment, the insignia is embossed on Dhoni's gloves.

When the ICC objected to it, the had sought permission for it, which was turned down by the world cricketing body.

The ICC said players could wear logos of sponsors only.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)