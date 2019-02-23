20 killed in China mining accident

Twenty mining staff were killed in northern on Saturday and another 30 injured when a vehicle that was transporting them underground experienced brake failure and lost control, state-run agency reported.

The accident took place in the in Inner Mongolia on Saturday morning, it said.

Fifteen people were killed on the spot and five others died later. The 30 who were injured were in stable condition, it added.

No further details on the accident were given and the report did not say what type of mine it was.

The accident is under investigation.

remain common in despite efforts to improve conditions and crack down on illegal mines, particularly those that produce coal.

In October, 21 miners died in eastern province in a tunnel collapse.

