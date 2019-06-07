20% samples collected from 13 CETPs failed to meet standards in 2018-19, says AAP's Outcome Budget

One out of every five samples collected from the 13 common treatment plants (CETP) in the national capital did not meet the prescribed standards during 2018-19, a document released by the Friday said.

Of these 13 CETPs, five failed to meet the standards of total dissolved solids in June 2018.

Fifteen percent of the samples collected from sewage treatment plants failed to meet the prescribed standards, the Outcome Budget released by the said.

The Outcome Budget tracks performance of 567 schemes and programmes of the through nearly 2,000 quantifiable indicators.

The 26 functional Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations in the national capital recorded air quality in the "severe and severe plus" categories on 24 days in 2018-19, it said.

The department issued 1,715 show cause notices and 827 orders for closure to various industrial units for violating laws.

Eighty-three marshals were deployed for monitoring of incidence of air pollution during the period, the document said.

The department gave Rs 20,000 each to more than 1,700 government and private schools and colleges for setting up of Eco-clubs, the document added.

