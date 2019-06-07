Goa CM allots additional portfolios to ministers; keeps home

Chief Pramod Friday allocated additional portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues but kept the crucial home, and education departments with himself.

The distribution of additional portfolios was due since mid-March when took over as chief following the demise of Manohar Parrikar, who as CM, was holding charge of over two dozen departments.

All the ministers in the BJP-led coalition government, except Vinod Palyekar of the Forward Party (GFP), a key constituent of the ruling alliance, were given additional portfolios which were till now handled by

Three Independent MLAs are also ministers.

In addition to his existing portfolios of Town and Country Planning, Archives and Archeology, Deputy Chief has been given the forest department, according to a release from the (CMO).

Another Deputy Manohar Ajgaonkar, who is holding Sports and Tourism portfolios, has been given the departments of Language and Public Grievances.

Independent MLA and minister Rohan Khaunte, handling Revenue, Labour and Employment and Information Technology, has been given the additional charge of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation, the release said.

Another Independent MLA and minister has been given the charge of Cooperation besides his existing departments of Art and Culture, Tribal Welfare, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Forward party Jayesh Salgaonkar, currently handling Housing, Port and Rural Development Agency, will also look after the museum department, the CMO release said.

will now handle the transport department besides his existing portfolios of Panachayati Raj, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Protocol and Legislative Affairs.

Another has been given the charge of Industries, Law and Judiciary in addition to his existing portfolios of Public Health and Women and Child Department, it said.

Milind Naik, also from the BJP, has been given the charge of River Navigation and besides his existing departments of Urban Development and Social Welfare.

Nilesh Cabral, a BJP MLA, has been given the additional portfolio of Science and Technology.

BJP's Deepak Pauskar, currently the Public Works Department Minister, will also look after Handicraft, Trade and Coir and Goa Gazetteer, the release added.

