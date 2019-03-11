SC dismisses Karnataka plea to vacate stay on use of secondary treated water

The on Monday dismissed a plea by government seeking vacation of stay on the proposal to pump secondary treated from its plants (STPs) in Bengaluru into tanks in district for recharging the ground table.

A bench headed by expressed its displeasure that the has not mentioned requisite details in its application seeking vacation of the apex court's stay order of January 7 this year.

"Are you playing around with the court? There are no details in your application. It is a bland application," the bench, which also comprised justices and Sanjiv Khanna, said.

"The application for vacating the stay order dated January 7, 2019 does not mention adequate material and details, on the basis of which the court can come to the conclusion that the order dated January 7 requires reconsideration," the bench said and



noted that the has not even mentioned the correct date of the stay order in its application.

The apex court, however, granted liberty to the State Board and the Supply and Sewerage Board to file for vacating the interim order.

On January 7, the top court had stayed the High Court order by which the state was allowed to pump secondary treated water from Banglore-based STPs to the minor tanks situated in District for recharging ground water table after taking note of a report which claimed that the water was contaminated.

It had also issued notices to the state and other government bodies including Department of Minor Irrigation, and Board on the plea filed by R Anjaneya Reddy, a resident of Chikkaballapura in Karnataka.

Reddy has challenged the September 28, 2018 high court order by which an earlier direction was modified and the and its agencies were allowed to pump the secondary treated water from the STPs of City to the minor tanks situated in district for recharging the ground water table under the project.

The plea has alleged that earlier the high court on July 24 last year had restrained the government from restarting the pumping of the secondary treated water.

Reddy, in his plea, has said that he had submitted before the high court a report of the Energy and Wetlands Research Group, and the Indian Institute of Science, on the quality of treated water meant for recharging the ground water table.

It has sought a stay on the high court order and a direction to the state government to stop pumping secondary treated water from its STPs into the Minor Irrigation Tanks of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)