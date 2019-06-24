20 years of Kargil war: IAF turns Gwalior Air Base into 'war theatre', reenacts milestones

Commemorating 20 years of the War, the IAF Monday turned the air base virtually into a conflict theatre, with dramatic reenactment of some of the milestones of the operation in 1999.

In a symbolic 'recreation' of the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Drass- area, the used the aircraft and explosives were blown up on a 'model hill' to recreate the crucial events of the war.

The chief guest for the event is BS Dhanoa.

The IAF has planned several activities at the air base to commemorate the 20 years of the war and the symbolic 'recreation' of the attack was one of them.

Five Mirage 2000, two MiG 21s and one Sukoi 30 MKI were on static display at the base.

One of the Mirage 2000s showcased the Spice The bomb was used in the Balakot airstrike in February.

"The conflict offers an exemplary experience in the use of air power in warfare in high mountains conditions and is key to full understanding of India's emerging posture," a senior IAF said.

Several gallantry award winners, both serving and retired, who had participated in 'Operation Vijay', are attending the event.

The Indian armed forces displayed exceptional valour to successfully dislodged the enemy from the strategic hill in the Drass-Kargil area, an said.

The aircraft played a crucial role in the battles fought during the war and also hit enemy targets bunkered in at the

During the war, the IAF had conducted operation Safed Sagar as a part of operation Vijay of the

A number of events has been planned by the in and in next month to mark the 20th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', officials had earlier said.

will be spread over three days from July 25-27.

"However, as part of the build up to the main event, numerous activities have been planned to be organised all over the country from the first week of July," an said.

The celebrations in the national capital will begin on July 14 with the illumination of a 'Victory Flame' from the in Delhi, which would traverse through 11 towns and cities to finally culminate at where it will be merged with the eternal flame at the ' Memorial', he said.

The objective of these celebrations is to evoke feeling of patriotism through nationwide campaigns especially amongst youth and to pay homage to the valiant soldiers.

"The will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to Kargil-Siachen sectors, and the swiftly executed military strategy and plans," the had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)