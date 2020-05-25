21 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab, tally rises to 2,081

Twenty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 2,081 in the state, officials said.

Ten cases were reported from Amritsar, six from Jalandhar and one each from Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Mohali, Patiala and Sangrur, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the fresh cases, one person is a foreign returnee, the bulletin said.

On the brighter side, 15 coronavirus patients were discharged from different hospitals in Faridkot (10), Jalandhar (three), Gurdaspur (one) and SBS Nagar (one), it said.

With this, a total of 1,913 patients have recovered from the disease.

The total number of active cases stand at 128 in the state, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with a maximum of 329 coronavirus cases, followed by 220 in Jalandhar, 173 in Ludhiana, 154 in Tarn Taran and 132 in Gurdaspur.

According to the bulletin, 40 people have died due to COVID-19 in Punjab till date.

One patient is stated to be critical and is on ventilator support, it said.

A total of 67,213 samples have been taken so far in the state and of which, 62,686 tested negative and reports of 2,446 are still awaited, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)