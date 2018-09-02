JUST IN
22 children fall ill after eating roadside food in Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Chapra (Bihar) 

As many as 22 children had taken ill due to food poisoning at Bihar's Saran district, around 17km from here, police said Sunday.

The children, residents of Bagdiha village in the district, fell sick after consuming 'chowmein' and 'chhole batore' from a roadside eatery Saturday, Superintendent of Police Har Kishore Rai said.

"All 22 of them were taken to Panapur primary health centre (PHC) in the district after they vomited and complained of nausea," he said.

PHC in-charge J A Goswami, who treated the children, said they were out of danger.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 20:00 IST

