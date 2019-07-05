22-year-old woman stabbed to death in Kalyan

A 22-year-old woman was Friday stabbed to death near the APMC market in Kalyan in Thane district, police said.

The victim was standing at the spot at around 6:30pm when two people came on a two-wheeler, and the one riding pillion got off and stabbed her several times, killing her instantly, a Bazarpeth police official said.

"A team comprising senior officers is at the spot probing the case," an official said.

According to police sources, one arrest has been made in the case.

They added that the girl and the arrested person hailed from Ulhasnagar township.

A video of the incident went viral on social media later in the evening.

