JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Has told Vedanta not to sack employees: Goa CM

1,000 dead in three-month fight for Libya's Tripoli
Business Standard

Senior citizen held for killing wife in Virar

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

A 70-year-old man has been arrested in Chandansar in Virar here for allegedly killing his wife and then trying to mislead the police, an official said Friday.

Umarani Gupta (50) was found bludgeoned to death on July 3 and jewellery worth Rs 3.3 lakh was missing and the house ransacked, said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

The probe zeroed in on her husband Syam Deendayal Gupta who was first detained, and then arrested after he confessed, Katkar said.

"He is a caterer. He has told police that he used to give all his money to his wife but she refused to help him even pay bank installments. The couple was childless and there were fights over it as well, the accused has told us. They also have an adopted daughter," the official said.

"Gupta had earlier said that his wife was killed by unidentified persons who had come to commit robbery," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU