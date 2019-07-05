Senior citizen held for killing wife in Virar

A 70-year-old man has been arrested in Chandansar in Virar here for allegedly killing his wife and then trying to mislead the police, an official said Friday.

Umarani Gupta (50) was found bludgeoned to death on July 3 and jewellery worth Rs 3.3 lakh was missing and the house ransacked, said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

The probe zeroed in on her husband Syam Deendayal Gupta who was first detained, and then arrested after he confessed, Katkar said.

"He is a caterer. He has told police that he used to give all his money to his wife but she refused to help him even pay bank installments. The couple was childless and there were fights over it as well, the accused has told us. They also have an adopted daughter," the official said.

"Gupta had earlier said that his wife was killed by unidentified persons who had come to commit robbery," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)