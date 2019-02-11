23,779 hectares of SEZ development land lying vacant: Suresh Prabhu

As much as 23,779 hectares of land marked for the development of is lying vacant, Parliament was informed Monday.

"In respect of 369 notified SEZs (including 7 central government SEZs and 11 State/ SEZs), 23,779.20 hectares of land is vacant in these SEZs as on 30.08.2017," said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said that land for setting up of (SEZs) is acquired by the state governments as per the policy and procedures of the respective states.



The Board of (BoA), chaired by the commerce secretary, for SEZs only considers proposals for setting up of new zones which have been duly recommended by the state government, he added.

Exports from these SEZs grew by about 15 per cent to Rs 5.52 trillion in 2017-18.