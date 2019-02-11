JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Defence industries attract meagre $0.21 million FDI during Apr-Sept 2018
Business Standard

23,779 hectares of SEZ development land lying vacant: Suresh Prabhu

The Board of Approval (BoA), chaired by the commerce secretary, for SEZs only considers proposals for setting up of new zones which have been duly recommended by the state government, says Prabhu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu
Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu

As much as 23,779 hectares of land marked for the development of special economic zones is lying vacant, Parliament was informed Monday.

"In respect of 369 notified SEZs (including 7 central government SEZs and 11 State/Private Sector SEZs), 23,779.20 hectares of land is vacant in these SEZs as on 30.08.2017," Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said that land for setting up of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is acquired by the state governments as per the policy and procedures of the respective states.
 

The Board of Approval (BoA), chaired by the commerce secretary, for SEZs only considers proposals for setting up of new zones which have been duly recommended by the state government, he added.

Exports from these SEZs grew by about 15 per cent to Rs 5.52 trillion in 2017-18.
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements