JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Rich or poor, everyone is at risk from the crisis in Indian shadow banks
Business Standard

Rahul supports Naidu, says Modi stole from Andhra and paid industrialists

"The prime minister has stolen from the people from Andhra Pradesh and he has given that money to Anil Ambani. That is the fact of the matter," Gandhi said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Expressing support for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stolen from the people of the state and given the money to industrialist Anil Ambani.

The TDP president is on a fast here demanding that the Centre fulfil all promises made during Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014 and alleging that the prime minister was not following 'raj dharma' by denying the state special status.

"The prime minister has stolen from the people from Andhra Pradesh and he has given that money to Anil Ambani. That is the fact of the matter," Gandhi said at the venue of the hunger strike in Andhra Bhavan.

The government and Ambani have rejected Gandhi's allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

"Mr Narendra Modi, wherever he goes, he goes to Andhra Pradesh, he lies about special status. He goes to the North-East, he tells another lie over there.

He goes to Maharashtra and he tells another lie over there. He has absolutely got no credibility left," Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements