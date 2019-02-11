Rahul supports Naidu, says Modi stole from Andhra and paid industrialists

President Rahul Gandhi

Expressing support for Minister Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast, on Monday alleged that had stolen from the people of the state and given the money to industrialist

The is on a fast here demanding that the Centre fulfil all promises made during Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014 and alleging that the was not following 'raj dharma' by denying the state special status.

"The has stolen from the people from and he has given that money to That is the fact of the matter," Gandhi said at the venue of the hunger strike in Andhra Bhavan.

The government and Ambani have rejected Gandhi's allegations of corruption in the fighter jet deal with

"Mr Narendra Modi, wherever he goes, he goes to Andhra Pradesh, he lies about special status. He goes to the North-East, he tells another lie over there.

He goes to and he tells another lie over there. He has absolutely got no credibility left," Gandhi said.

