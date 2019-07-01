JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maha: Heavy to extremely heavy rains in some places on Jul 2,3

Bihar may be heading for a terrible drought: Nitish
Business Standard

23 civilians killed in central Mali villages: Mayor, security source

AFP  |  Bamako 

At least 23 civilians have been killed in attacks on villages in troubled central Mali by armed men, a local mayor and a Malian security source said on Monday.

"During Sunday, and overnight, in the villages of Bidi, Sankoro and Saran, armed men attacked civilians, killing 23 of them," Cheick Harouna Sankare, mayor of the neighbouring town of Ouenkoro, told AFP.

The death toll was confirmed by a security source in Mali.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 23:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU