23 Delhi police officers to get medals for exemplary service

Twenty three Police officers, including six women, have been conferred Police Medals for their exemplary service.

Nuzhat Hassan, of police and RA Sanjeev, of police, have been awarded two President's Police Medals for distinguished service.

Four police personnel have been awarded Police Medals for gallantry.

Among the four who have been conferred Police Medals for gallantry are Inspectors and and Sub-inspectors and

was part of the 2008 encounter at Batla House in in which two suspected terrorists, alias Bashir and Mohd Sajid alias Pankaj and MC Sharma were killed.

The Batla House encounter, as it came to be known as, had taken place on September 19, 2008, and two suspects were arrested.

The deceased and other arrested militants were found responsible for over 65 terror incidents in different parts of

Seventeen personnel have been awarded Police Medals for Meritorious service. Among those awarded are AK Singla, of police (crime), who had served as DCP (election cell) and Joy Tirkey, of Police (crime), who has been involved in the investigation of sensitive cases like the CBSE paper leak and the mysterious Burari deaths.

The others who have been awarded the Police Medals for Meritorious service are additional CP Raj Kumar Singh, Geeta Rani Verma, DCP, Mohammad Iqbal, Commissioner of Police, inspectors Atul Kumar Verma, and Jai Shree Gosain, sub-inspectors and Mahesh Singh, sub-inspectors and Rajbir Singh, head constables Virender Singh, Prem Chand, Jagannivasan R, Poonam Verma and Promila.

Jai Shree Gosain, who has been awarded the Police Medal, joined Police as an ASI in 1988. From 2000 to 2013 she was posted with the Special Cell and was involved in many operations of encounter resulting in the elimination of over 60 militants and underworld/Maoist/interstate gangsters including Pakistani terrorists. This includes Parliament House Shoot Out case of 2001 in which four militants were arrested and a large quantity of explosives along with Rs 10 lakh were recovered and the Red Fort shootout.

Atul Kumar Verma, who has also been awarded the Police Medal, has cracked several important cases including Dhaula Kuan Rape Case of 2010, murder of Soumya Vishwanath, murder of and the recent sensational murder of an activist in Taimur Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)