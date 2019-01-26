4 held for strangling a woman to death

A woman, her two and another person were arrested for allegedly strangling a 29-year-old woman to death and later her body in central Delhi's area, police said Friday.

The accused, (45), killed the victim, Roshna, as she failed to repay the money she had borrowed from the woman, police said Friday. and three other suspects, (25), (20) and (22), are all residents of Than Singh Nagar.

On Friday, the body of was found lying near a bus stand in with strangulation marks over neck and hands. Her legs were tied with a rope and clothes, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, of police (central).

It was learnt that received the last call on Thirusday night from a particular number, which registered on the name of a woman. Subsequently, a raid was conducted Friday at the residence of the suspected woman. But the woman was not found at her house, the DCP said.

However, after a few hours, the accused identified as and her accomplices were also apprehended from a nearby house, he added.

Urmila confessed about her involvement in crime. Urmila told police that she, along with her two sons, and Sumit, hired for assisting in them in committing the offence, the said.

The stick used in commission of the crime, gold chain of the victim and bed sheet used to carry the body were recovered from her house, the added.

During interrogation, Urmila disclosed that about five-six months ago, she had taken a loan of Rs 14 lakh from on high-interest rate. She paid some interest amount for a few months, but was unable to return the borrowed money, the DCP said.

The accused said Roshna was apparently putting pressure on her to return the amount, following which Urmila hatched a conspiracy to commit the crime, he said.

Jain had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Urmila, but he was not able to repay the same. So, she offered to give him Rs 2 lakh for committing the crime, Randhawa said.

On Thursday evening, Urmila called Roshna at her house. When the victim reached there, all the accused tied her legs and hands with rope and clothes and strangulated her to death, he said.

They took out her gold chain, covered the body in a bed sheet, carried the body on their scooter and dumped it behind on DBG Road in on the same night. The accused, then fled from the spot, he added.

Urmila is a housewife. Her sons, and Sumit, were running an eatery in Than Singh Nagar for the past one month. While her husband works as a in Moti Nagar, police said.

