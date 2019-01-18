23-year-old held for stealing cars

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing high-end cars in Rohini, Outer and North districts, police said.

The accused was identified as Rahul, a resident of Mangolpuri, they added.

"During vehicle checks on Thursday at Jaipur Golden Hospital, one car was stopped and it was found to be stolen from Mangolpuri area. Based on the lead, the accused was arrested," police said.

During interrogation, said he had stolen 15 other cars along with his associates and from Shalimar Bagh, Aman Vihar, Sabji Mandi among other locations, officials said.

According to the confession, the gang would target cars in Rohini, Outer and North districts, officials said.

The police said they would soon recover another five stolen cars. Earlier, had 11 cases of theft against him, the said.

The gang would steal cars to supply illicit liquor in and Rajasthan, the said, adding the police have identified two receivers and efforts are on to nab them. Further investigation is on.

