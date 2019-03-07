'Razor-slashing' footballer banned for life in Turkey

A Turkish was banned for life on Thursday after being accused of slashing rival players with a during a third division match last week.

The attacks which have shocked football-mad were carried out by of Amedspor, based in the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir, with four men lodging complaints after claiming they suffered cuts.

Video footage from the game purportedly shows the holding what appears to be a blade, filmed when the teams lined up ahead of Saturday's match.

One of them, Ferhat Yazgan, posted pictures of his scarred neck on his account.

A on Monday granted Calar's conditional release ahead of legal proceedings against him, but on Thursday the banned him for four years, which is technically increased to a lifetime ban.

Calar's club Amed SF were ordered to play a game behind closed doors and the was also fined 4,000 euros.

Sakaryaspor said there had been a "climate of war" during the game, while Amed SF denied there had been any slashing or intimidation.

