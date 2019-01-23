24-year-old cab driver arrested for firing at transgender in southeast Delhi

A 24-year-old was arrested for allegedly firing at a transgender following an altercation in southeast Delhi's area, police said Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Shashi Garden, Trilokpuri. He is believed to be a member of an interstate criminal gang led by Sunder Bhati, the police said.

The incident took place near on the intervening night of January 19 and 20.

The victim was rushed to by some passerby.

A case was registered at police station, Chinmoy Biswal, of Police (southeast), said.

The investigation in the case is in progress, police said.

