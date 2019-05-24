25,000 votes cast through postal ballots in Arunchal assembly

Over 25,000 votes were cast through postal ballots in assembly polls, including 83 in the NOTA category, even as counting of votes for four constituency is still going on.

According to data available with the Election Commission of India, a total of 25,805 votes were cast through postal ballots.

A total of 1497 of maximum postal ballots were counted in Ziro-Hapoli constituency in district followed by Basar constituency in district at 954 votes.

Ziro-Hapoli constituency too received the maximum number of (NOTA) votes through postal ballots at 11.

According to the Election Commission's norms, the facility of postal ballot, where a voter casts his or her vote using Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Papers (ETPB) rather than physically visiting polling booths, is available for service voters which include members of armed forces, police and government officials on poll duty and those who are posted outside

