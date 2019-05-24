US leadership congratulates PM Modi on his re-election; says 'great things' in store for ties

Hailing Narendra Modi's "decisive" election triumph, the top American leadership, including Donald Trump, have said that "great things" are in store for the Indo-US strategic ties under his second innings.

Modi on Thursday led his to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"Congratulations to @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!," tweeted.

"Great things are in store for the US- partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" he said Thursday.

The US and have made enormous strides together. Some of the important steps taken include the expansion of bilateral defence cooperation and combined military exercises, the historic civil nuclear deal, the nearly six-fold increase in US- trade, the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative and the designation of India as a Major Defence Partner.

"Congrats to an American on his party's win in India's parliamentary election," Vice tweeted.

"This was a strong display of the Indian people's commitment to democracy! We look forward to continuing to work with India for a freer, safer, and more prosperous region," he said.

too took to to congratulate prime minister Modi.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi and the NDA for their victory in India's election, and to the Indian people for casting their votes in such historic numbers. As the world's largest exercise in democracy, #India's election is an inspiration around the world," he said.

State Department said the US offers its congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and his on their "decisive victory" in the elections.

"India's elections are the largest exercise in democracy in human history and serve as an inspiration to democracies and individuals around the world. We applaud the Indian people for turning out to vote in historic numbers and the for their exceptional execution of this massive undertaking," she said.

"The and India enjoy a strong strategic partnership that stands on a foundation of shared values, extensive people-to-people ties, and a commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Ortagus said.

"We look forward to working with the newly elected government on a range of important issues, including expanding economic and energy ties, enhancing defense and security cooperation, countering the threat of terrorism, and enhanced collaboration in space.

"We are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will continue," she added.

Indian American said it was truly an inspiration to see so many Indians exercise their democratic rights. "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi and the to strengthen the US-India partnership," he said.

One lesson from Modi's win is that dynastic, establishment candidates are weak, another Indian-American said.

Several top American lawmakers too congratulated Modi and vowed to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

"I look forward to strengthening the important US-India partnership," tweeted.

"I look forward to working together to strengthen and expand the strong relationship between our two nations," George Holding, of the House India Caucus, said.

Senator congratulated Modi and said, "India and the US share a great relationship and looking forward to continuing cooperation going forward."



"Congratulations @narendramodi on your historic victory. Looking forward to seeing you soon," Senator tweeted. Congressman said he looks forward to continuing to work with him on issues critical to Houston, the US and India.

"The world's largest democracy and one of our strongest partners in the Indo-Pacific has chosen their leadership in free and fair elections," Congressman said as he congratulated the BJP and Modi on the historic re-election.

Sylvester Turner, in a congratulatory message, invited Modi to his city in "I would like to assure you of my commitment to continue strengthening relations between and India, creating more business and trade opportunities, and improving the quality of life for all that call home," Turner said.

Greg Abbott, in a handwritten message to Indian to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that he viewed Modi's election as very important to the future of India.

" looks forward to continuing working with you as we advance the economics of India and Texas," Abbott said.

