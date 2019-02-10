25-yr-old IES officer commits suicide

A 25-year-old Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in southwest Delhi's Munirka area, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Pranav Tiwari, a native of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, they added.
Tiwari was living with his three batchmates -- Dheeraj Pandey, Devender Patel and Vivek -- in Munirka, police said.
On Saturday evening, Pandey and Patel had gone to Saket Mall and Vivek had left for his native place. Pranav was alone at the flat, a senior police officer said.
When Pandey and Patel returned at around 9 pm, they found the door locked from inside.
They arranged a ladder and with the help of neighbourers climbed up the backside balcony and saw Tiwari hanging from the ceiling, the officer said.
He was taken down and rushed to the Fortis Hospital where he was declared brought dead. No external injury was found on the body, police said.
As per his batchmates, he was suffering from depression, they said, adding the investigation is underway.
