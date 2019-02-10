25-yr-old IES officer commits suicide

A 25-year-old Indian Engineering Services (IES) on Saturday allegedly committed by himself in his room in southwest Delhi's area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pranav Tiwari, a native of district in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

Tiwari was living with his three batchmates -- Dheeraj Pandey, Devender Patel and Vivek -- in Munirka, police said.

On Saturday evening, Pandey and Patel had gone to and Vivek had left for his native place. Pranav was alone at the flat, a senior police said.

When Pandey and Patel returned at around 9 pm, they found the door locked from inside.

They arranged a ladder and with the help of neighbourers climbed up the backside balcony and saw Tiwari from the ceiling, the said.

He was taken down and rushed to the Hospital where he was declared brought dead. No external injury was found on the body, police said.

As per his batchmates, he was suffering from depression, they said, adding the investigation is underway.

