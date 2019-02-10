JUST IN
Boy on way to school killed by van in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 11-year-old boy on his way to school was killed after being hit allegedly by a speeding school van in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said Saturday.

The incident took place at around 7.45 am on Friday. The victim studied in a civic body-run primary school, they added.

The boy was on his way to school when he was hit by the speeding school van near Pankha Road. The driver fled with the van from the spot, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and an investigation was taken up, he said.

With the help of CCTV footage, the vehicle number was identified and the accused driver was arrested on Saturday, the officer said.

The offending vehicle has also been seized, he said.

The accused driver was identified as Anmol Dubey, (29), a resident of Rajapuri in the Dabri area, the police said.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 00:05 IST

