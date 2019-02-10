Man dies under mysterious circumstances in Mangolpuri, family alleging police brutality

A 45-year-old vendor died under mysterious circumstances in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area with his family alleging that he was thrashed by cops, a charge denied by the police, officials said Saturday.

To ensure a fair probe, a magisterial enquiry has been initiated into the matter, Seju Kuruvilla, of Police (outer), said.

Local AAP MLA and deputy speaker in Assemblly Rakhi Bidlan reached the police station and sought a fair and speedy investigation into the matter, they said.

The deceased, identified as Virender, a vendor, lived with his family in the Mangolpuri area, police said.

On Friday at around 12.30 pm, Virender, along with his family, approached the station to resolve some issue between his son and his girlfriend. The families of both the parties were at the station, a senior police said.

On Saturday, Virender's wife alleged that he was thrashed by police officials inside the station which led to his death.

However, police said he died at his residence Friday night.

The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is available, the said.

On the basis of the report, the will decide on the further course of action, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)