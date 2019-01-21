Pilot says Congress will win Ramgarh seat

Deputy Chief Minister and Committee on Monday exuded confidence that his party will win assembly election in district's Ramgarh constituency on January 28.

Polling in the constituency was postponed due to the death of candidate ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections.

With 99 seats (one short of majority) in the 200-member assembly, the managed to wrest power from the BJP, which won 73 seats.

ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one seat, giving the alliance the magic number to form a government in the state. Mayawati's BSP, which also pledged its support to Congress, bagged six seats.

"We are getting encouraging feedback from Ramgarh and the party will win the seat," Pilot told reporters at the PCC office here.

Pilot said that there was no problem regarding stability of the government.

He said the Congress government has the support of the BSP, (RLP) and some independents besides RLD.

Polling in the constituency will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28.

