3.6k poll-related posters removed, S 144 CrPC imposed as model code sets in

Over 3,600 poll-related banners, posters, hoardings and wall paintings were removed from public places in within 24 hours of the model code of conduct coming into force, officials said Monday.

The district administration also announced imposing CrPC section 144 -- that prohibits assembly of more than four people in the district for next two months in view of the ongoing sabha poll process, they added.

The announced Sunday the schedule for the 17th Sabha poll to be held in seven phases, beginning April 11 with results to be out on May 23.

in western with more than 14.88 lakh voters goes to poll on April 11 in the first phase itself.

"1.34 lakh new voters will be given their voter identity cards with their photographs within a week, told reporters.

"With the model conduct of conduct in force, 3.644 election related banners, hoardings, wall paintings and other publicity material have been removed, he said.

He said the MCC guidelines were being implemented strictly in constituency, which comprises Noida, Jewar and Dadri assembly segments as well as Bulandshar's Khurja and Sikandrabad assembly areas.

The total voters' count of 14.88 lakh excludes those of Khurja and Sikandrabad, said officials, adding the constituency's electoral roll was still being revised.

"We are also monitoring unnatural flow of money. Flow of cash and liquor is also being watched. No rally or public event related to elections can be held without the permission of the district election or the returning and any violation of the Election Commission's guidelines will be dealt with strictly, he said.

A special committee with cyber experts will also keep a tab on the to check any violation of the model code of conduct.

The (MCMC) has experts, Singh said.

" is a very and I appeal to the people to put it to good use by raising poll-related awareness and not spreading unverified information," he added.

Singh warned of "exemplary action" against those found guilty of misusing social media to impact elections.

The election notification for constituency would be issued on March 18, nominations can be made till March 25 with the last date of withdrawal being March 26.

According to local election officials, voting will be done in 1,536 polling stations across the constituency which will have facilities of drinking water, toilets, and will be accessible to 'divyangs'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)